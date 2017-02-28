Quantcast
Contract – Rehab Center – Daughter's Signature – Power of Attorney – Representative Guaranty

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2017

Wrightsville Health Holdings, LLC v. Buckner (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-046-17, 8 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County District Court (Melinda Crouch, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Since defendant signed the plaintiff-rehab center’s admission agreement as her mother’s attorney-in-fact, it was – in effect – defendant’s mother who agreed as “representative” to guarantee payment ...

