Home / News / Headlines / Cooper makes three judicial appointments (access required)

Cooper makes three judicial appointments (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2017

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed two new district court judges and promoted another to the superior court. Judge Vince Rozier, previously a district court judge in District 10B, which serves Wake County, was named to the superior court in that district. Rozier, a district court judge from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2011 to 2017, ...

