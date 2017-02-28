Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Contempt – Vague Commands – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2017

Penninga v. Travis (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-044-17, 22 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Madison County District Court (Hal Harrison, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where the trial court’s orders did not specify how and when defendant could purge himself of contempt, the trial court erred by holding defendant in civil contempt of the court’s child ...

