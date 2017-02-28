Quantcast
Group shuts down NC roadside zoo, eyes SC park (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 28, 2017

After shutting down a roadside zoo in North Carolina, the Animal Legal Defense Fund has turned its attention south of the border to the Hollywild Animal Park, where a chimp named Archie and dozens of other animals died in an electrical fire two years ago. Before his death, Archie had been transferred to Hollywild from the ...

