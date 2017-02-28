Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Heir cut: no claim for expected inheritance (access required)

Heir cut: no claim for expected inheritance (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2017

Few things can drive a wedge between family members like a squabble over the inheritance left by a deceased parent. But a legal quarrel between a brother and sister in Forsyth County is unusual in that the siblings began battling in court over their mother’s assets while their mother was still alive. A narrow majority of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo