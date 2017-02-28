Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Jacksonville attorney suspended (access required)

Jacksonville attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2017

Attorney: Stephanie J. Villaver Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on Feb. 15. The suspension is stayed for a period of five years, so long as Villaver complies with certain conditions. Background: Villaver opened a law firm in 2009 and employed her mother to manage the trust ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo