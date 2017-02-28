Quantcast
Wilson attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2017

Attorney: Paul N. Blake III Location: Wilson Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 15 Background: On multiple occasions over several years, beginning in at least November 2014, Blake knowingly and willfully misappropriated entrusted funds held on behalf of clients and used those funds for his own personal benefit. In connection with his role of executor ...

