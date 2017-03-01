Quantcast
Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Specific & Stream of Commerce Jurisdiction – Insufficient – Transfer of Venue – Intellectual Property – Patent Infringement

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 1, 2017

DEB USA, Inc. v. CWGCLA Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-007-17, 17 pp.) (Max Cogburn Jr., J.) 3:16-cv-00521; W.D.N.C. Holding: Where the California defendant has never sold the allegedly infringing foam soap dispenser or related cartridges in North Carolina, its use of a third party distributor with distribution centers in North Carolina and its sending of two ...

