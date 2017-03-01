NCBA to host statewide service day March 3

The North Carolina Bar Association’s 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day will take place on Friday, March 3.
The program allows members of the public to talk for free to a lawyer. The lawyer volunteers provide legal information and referral resources to callers seeking information regarding North Carolina-related legal matters.
The 4ALL Statewide Service Day is presented by the NCBA as a public service to the citizens of North Carolina, and no attorney-client or business relationships may be established through this program.
The NCBA leaders of the service day are Ashley Bennington of Greensboro and Angie Dorsey of Asheville.
Call-in centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of Wilmington (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Volunteer attorneys will staff call centers in Asheville (WLOS News 13), Charlotte (WBTV), Fayetteville (Hutchens Law Firm), Greensboro (United Way of Greater Greensboro), Greenville (WNCT-CBS), Raleigh (WRAL-TV) and Wilmington (WECT TV6).
Phone numbers for each call center will be promoted throughout the day by the TV stations hosting call centers and on the NCBA website (www.ncbar.org). In instances where stations are not hosting, WRAL-TV will display the Fayetteville phone number and WFMY News 2 will advertise the Greensboro phone number.
The phone numbers should only be called during the hours of the event. This is a telephone-only program.
The phone numbers are:
Asheville (1.800.289.0013)
Charlotte (1.866.616.4255)
Fayetteville (910.884.3907)
Greensboro (1.855.899.9037)
Greenville (1.888.616.0614)
Raleigh (919.744.3861)
Wilmington (910.386.5540)