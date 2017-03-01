NCBA to host statewide service day March 3

The North Carolina Bar Association’s 10th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day will take place on Friday, March 3.

The program allows members of the public to talk for free to a lawyer. The lawyer volunteers provide legal information and referral resources to callers seeking information regarding North Carolina-related legal matters.

The 4ALL Statewide Service Day is presented by the NCBA as a public service to the citizens of North Carolina, and no attorney-client or business relationships may be established through this program.

The NCBA leaders of the service day are Ashley Bennington of Greensboro and Angie Dorsey of Asheville.

Call-in centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of Wilmington (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Volunteer attorneys will staff call centers in Asheville (WLOS News 13), Charlotte (WBTV), Fayetteville (Hutchens Law Firm), Greensboro (United Way of Greater Greensboro), Greenville (WNCT-CBS), Raleigh (WRAL-TV) and Wilmington (WECT TV6).

Phone numbers for each call center will be promoted throughout the day by the TV stations hosting call centers and on the NCBA website ( www.ncbar.org ). In instances where stations are not hosting, WRAL-TV will display the Fayetteville phone number and WFMY News 2 will advertise the Greensboro phone number.

The phone numbers should only be called during the hours of the event. This is a telephone-only program.

The phone numbers are:

Asheville (1.800.289.0013 )

Charlotte (1.866.616.4255 )

Fayetteville (910.884.3907 )

Greensboro (1.855.899.9037 )

Greenville (1.888.616.0614 )

Raleigh (919.744.3861 )

Wilmington (910.386.5540 )

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

