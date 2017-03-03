Quantcast
Civil Rights – Excessive Force Claim – Wrongful Death – Police Shooting

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 3, 2017

Knight v. City of Fayetteville (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-012-17, 34 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 5:15-cv-00208; E.D.N.C. Holding: Even though it turned out that plaintiff’s decedent was in the process of throwing his gun when the defendant-police officer shot him, dash-cam footage supports the officer’s perception that the decedent was moving his gun into position to shoot ...

