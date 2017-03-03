Now you see it… NC mulls repeal of Centerville charter

CENTERVILLE (AP) North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposed bill that could wipe one town off the state map.

Republican Sen. Chad Barefoot filed a bill Feb. 22 repealing the charter of the Town of Centerville in Franklin County.

The town had already voted unanimously to dissolve its charter after officials said they don’t have enough money to continue to operate.

The 52-year-old town has fewer than 100 residents, and has no police or fire department. It only provides street lights to residents.

The bill says any town assets would be paid over to the volunteer Centerville Fire Department, which would use those funds for some public purpose.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

