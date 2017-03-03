Quantcast
Sex offender's kidnapping conviction vacated (access required)

Sex offender’s kidnapping conviction vacated (access required)

Case divided the NC Court of Appeals

By: Phillip Bantz March 3, 2017

A divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has vacated a sex offender’s kidnapping conviction, because the victim was restrained while being raped and assaulted. Nathaniel China was convicted of a slew of charges, including first-degree sex offense and second-degree kidnapping, after he allegedly kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and beat and raped her ...

