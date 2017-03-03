Solar farms banned after complaints in Currituck

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press March 3, 2017

CURRITUCK (AP) County commissioners in eastern North Carolina have imposed an indefinite ban on the construction of solar farms after neighbors complained that they seem unsightly and said they’re afraid of flying glass in the event of severe weather.

Currituck County commissioners voted Feb. 20 to extend a two-month moratorium into an indefinite ban.

Board chairman Bobby Harig said commissioners have had many plans come at them in addition to the two large solar farms the county has already approved in the last three years. One, in Moyock, covers 2,000 acres and stretches for nearly 2 miles, and its neighbors in the adjacent Ranchland community aren’t happy.

