Home / Top Legal News / US Supreme Court skeptical of NC sex offender social media ban (access required)

US Supreme Court skeptical of NC sex offender social media ban (access required)

By: David Donovan March 3, 2017

A fate of a North Carolina law that bars registered sex offenders from visiting social networking websites that are accessible to children is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices heard oral arguments over the law Feb. 27, where at least five justices suggested that they were sympathetic to arguments raised ...

