Criminal Practice – Felony Murder – Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Pre-Arrest Search – Related Crimes (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 8, 2017

State v. Stroud (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-071-17, 28 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Duplin County Superior Court (W. Allen Cobb Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel was violated when two prosecution witnesses mentioned his pre-arrest interest in retaining counsel, given the passing nature of these remarks and the ...

