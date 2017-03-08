Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Lawyer Did Not Challenge Juror’s Cryptic Comment (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 8, 2017

U.S. v. Powell (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-058-17, 10 pp.) (Niemeyer, J.) No. 15-6232, March 1, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Fox, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant convicted on federal drug and firearms charges is not entitled to habeas relief on a claim that his counsel was constitutionally ineffective when she failed to tell the trial ...

