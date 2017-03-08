Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Winston-Salem attorney disbarred (access required)

Winston-Salem attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan March 8, 2017

Attorney: Lennard D. Tucker Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on March 1 Background: From January 2013 through December 2015, in certain personal injury cases Tucker did not promptly disburse to himself in full his earned attorney’s fee. Instead, he issued multiple checks to himself over time in various amounts, purporting to be attorney’s fees ...

