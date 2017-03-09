Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – Expert Evidence – Retrograde Extrapolation – Daubert 'Fit' Test

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 9, 2017

State v. Babich (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-067-17, 14 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Jay Hockenbury, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where a prosecution expert’s retrograde extrapolation results depended on an assumption – that defendant was in a “post-absorptive state” – but where the expert had no evidence that defendant was in ...

