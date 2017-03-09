Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – False Pretenses – Attempt – Buyer Not Deceived – Undercover Officer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 9, 2017

State v. Phillips (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-070-17, 10 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (Gregory Hayes, J.) N.C. App. Holding: There was substantial evidence that defendant intended to deceive the buyer by holding items out as Michael Kors brand but that he fell short of the completed offense because, at the time ...

