Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Miranda – Noncustodial Confession – Rape Shield Law – No Offer of Proof (access required)

Criminal Practice – Miranda – Noncustodial Confession – Rape Shield Law – No Offer of Proof (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 9, 2017

State v. Parlier (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-069-17, 14 pp.) (Phil Berger Jr., J.) Appealed from Caldwell County Superior Court (Yvonne Mims Evans, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Because (1) defendant contacted Sheriff’s Detective Shelley Hartley and voluntarily traveled to the sheriff’s department; (2) Det. Hartley invited defendant to speak with her, and he followed her to an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo