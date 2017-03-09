Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Maybe this year: Juvenile justice reformers’ hopes high for ‘Raise the Age’ bill (access required)

Maybe this year: Juvenile justice reformers’ hopes high for ‘Raise the Age’ bill (access required)

By: David Donovan March 9, 2017

Optimism does not come cheaply for veterans of the longstanding effort to broaden the remit of North Carolina’s juvenile justice system to include 16- and 17-year olds accused of all but the most serious crimes. But supporters of a bill filed in the General Assembly March 8 believe that compromises included in this year’s “Raise ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo