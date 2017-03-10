Bill for partisan court elections gets final OK

RALEIGH (AP) The North Carolina General Assembly has given final approval to Republican legislation that would make elections for local court judgeships officially partisan races again.

The House agreed March 8 to slight changes made by the Senate to the measure, which is similar to a state law approved quickly in December that restored partisan races for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

The new bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who could issue his first veto on the measure. Cooper said he has “real concerns about throwing judicial elections back to the partisan arena.”

Cooper pushed for nonpartisan races for Superior Court while a state senator in the 1990s. But it appears Republicans could have the margins to override any veto based on House and Senate floor votes on the measure.

