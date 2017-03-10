Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Overbilled and out of luck (access required)

Overbilled and out of luck (access required)

Statute of limitations ruling bars action over wrongful double garnishment for child support

By: Phillip Bantz March 10, 2017

A Wake County man whose wages were wrongly double garnished for past-due child support after he had already settled his debt — a mistake that cost him more than $15,000 — has no remedy, according to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. The court found that Ollie Williams Jr. failed to file suit within the three-year ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo