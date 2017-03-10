Quantcast
Pants on fire (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher March 10, 2017

The other day in Miami, a criminal defense lawyer was starting his closing argument when his trousers began smoking, then burst into flames. He was defending an arson case. Stephen Gutierrez ran out of the courtroom, then returned to finish his argument, albeit with a pocket that was slightly singed. His client had been charged with setting fire ...

