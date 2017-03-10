Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Womble Carlyle releases e-book guide to insurance law (access required)

Womble Carlyle releases e-book guide to insurance law (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey March 10, 2017

The world of insurance law is one that is often incredibly complex. It’s also one that general counsel’s offices are far more likely to run into than other areas of the law. Enter Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, which has released a new desk guide aimed at helping in-house counsel and risk managers find quick answers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo