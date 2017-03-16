Quantcast
Dual decisions clarify novel issues under Comp Act (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 16, 2017

Workers’ compensation insurance carriers cannot sue third-party tortfeasors directly, and trial judges have the authority to calculate a carrier’s lien when an employee takes the reins and sues the tortfeasor — even after another judge has issued a final judgment on the matter, according to a pair of opinions from the North Carolina Court of ...

