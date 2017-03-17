Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Spotlight’ panel highlights power of trial lawyers (access required)

‘Spotlight’ panel highlights power of trial lawyers (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey March 17, 2017

For just the second time in his life, Jim Scanlan stood in front of a crowded room and described what it was like to be abused by a Boston priest when he was a teenager. Scanlan told his story during a March 16 panel discussion hosted by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice at Byron’s South ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo