Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Driver’s License Revocation – Amended Form – No Re-Execution – Criminal Practice – DWI (access required)

Administrative – Driver’s License Revocation – Amended Form – No Re-Execution – Criminal Practice – DWI (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 22, 2017

Wolski v. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-094-17, 6 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Daniel Kuehnert, J.) N.C. App. Holding: After petitioner was arrested for driving while under the influence, (1) the arresting officer executed a sworn affidavit and revocation report, (2) the affidavit referred to an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo