Criminal Practice – Assault – Jury Instructions – Flight – Passenger (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 22, 2017

State v. Bradford (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-087-17, 12 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Kendra Hill, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though defendant was the passenger, not the driver, of the car from which he fired shots at the victims, the trial court did not err when it instructed the jury on ...

