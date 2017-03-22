Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Domestic Relations – Mother Consented to Child’s Removal to U.S. (access required)

Domestic Relations – Mother Consented to Child’s Removal to U.S. (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 22, 2017

Padilla v. Troxell (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-070-17, 18 pp.) (Motz, J.) No. 16-1979, March 8, 2017; USDC at Danville, Va. (Kiser, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A district court did not err in denying mother’s petition for return of her five-year-old child after his legal father removed him from Mexico to the U.S.; although the mother showed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo