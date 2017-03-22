Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Environmental – CERCLA Won’t Save Surface Owners’ Suit (access required)

Environmental – CERCLA Won’t Save Surface Owners’ Suit (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 22, 2017

Blankenship v. Consolidation Coal Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-071-17, 18 pp.) (Niemeyer, J.) No. 15-2480, March 9, 2017; USDC at Abingdon, Va. (Jones, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Plaintiffs, who own property over portions of the Beatrice Mine in Buchanan County, Virginia, cannot rely on the CERCLA discovery rule to file their 2011 and 2013 lawsuits challenging ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo