Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Immigration – Employer’s Threats Were ‘Persecution’ (access required)

Immigration – Employer’s Threats Were ‘Persecution’ (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 22, 2017

Cantillano Cruz v. Sessions (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-073-17, 15 pp.) (Keenan, J.) No. 15-2511, March 13, 2017; On Petition for Review; 4th Cir. Holding: A Honduran citizen’s nuclear family ties to her husband, whom she suspected had been murdered by his employer, was a central reason for her alleged persecution and fear of future persecution, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo