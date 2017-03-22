Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Labor & Employment – Firefighter Fired for Social Media Violations (access required)

Labor & Employment – Firefighter Fired for Social Media Violations (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins March 22, 2017

Grutzmacher v. Howard County (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-074-17, 29 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 15-2066, March 20, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Garbis, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Plaintiff, a county fire department battalion chief terminated for activity on his personal Facebook page the department said “had racial overtones and was insensitive and derogatory in nature” and showed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo