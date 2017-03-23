Quantcast
Call for help leads to police shooting, $1M settlement (access required)

Call for help leads to police shooting, $1M settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 23, 2017

The family of Keith Vidal, a teenager shot and killed in his home by a Southport police officer, has settled its wrongful death lawsuit for $1 million, his attorneys have reported. According to the complaint, Officer Bryon Vassey responded to 18-year-old Vidal’s Brunswick County home shortly after noon on Jan. 5, 2014 when a family member ...

