Home / Top Legal News / Fee dispute questions firm’s pro se capabilities (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey March 23, 2017

The North Carolina Court of Appeals moved to clarify for the first time that the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct do not allow an attorney suing to collect allegedly unpaid fees from a former client to represent their law firm on a pro se basis, if they’re also going to testify as a witness. The appeals ...

