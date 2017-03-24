Quantcast
By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

Attorney: Fletcher L. Hartsell Jr. Location: Concord Bar membership: Member since 1972 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on March 16 Background: On Feb. 17 Hartsell pleaded guilty in federal court to counts of mail fraud and filing false tax returns. (Hartsell, a former state senator, used over $200,000 in campaign funds to pay ...

