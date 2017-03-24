Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Cornelius attorney suspended (access required)

Cornelius attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

Attorney: Derek Ross Fletcher Location: Cornelius Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Feb. 28. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Fletcher complies with certain conditions. Background: In December 2014, the state bar sent Fletcher a notice that he had been placed on administrative suspension ...

