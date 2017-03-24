Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Dunn attorney reprimanded (access required)

Dunn attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

Attorney: Rufus A. Lytch Location: Dunn Bar membership: Member since 1969 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: Lytch represented a client with an offer to purchase. The client, who was unable to secure financing, learned that the seller might have misappropriated his earnest money. After the seller told Lytch he was unable to return the earnest money, Lytch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo