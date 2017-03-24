Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Enfield attorney disbarred (access required)

Enfield attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

Attorney: Gregory L. Perry Location: Enfield Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on March 3 Background: Perry was convicted of contempt of court, attempted to acquire controlled substances from a client he represented on drug-related charges, misled jail officials in an effort to gain access to an inmate, and was deceptive in response to inquiries from the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo