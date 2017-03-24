Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Smithfield attorney reprimanded (access required)

Smithfield attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 24, 2017

Attorney: William J. Vasquez Location: Smithfield Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: Vasquez represented three clients in different legal matters. The clients decided to fire Vasquez and hire a former associate in Vasquez’s firm. The clients requested that Vasquez turn over their files to their new attorney, but Vasquez failed to promptly hand ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo