Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Support – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – High Income Case (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 28, 2017

Crews v. Paysour (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-057-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Pitt County District Court (G. Galen Braddy, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even if the trial court lacked statutory authority to consider defendant’s motion for permanent child support (plaintiff contends an earlier temporary order had converted into a permanent order), the court ...

