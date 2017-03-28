Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – UM – Truck’s Debris (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UM – Truck’s Debris (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 28, 2017

Kaska v. Progressive Universal Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-060-17, 13 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Jay Hockenbury, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though debris from a truck hit plaintiff and his motorcycle as the debris fell, causing plaintiff to lose control of the motorcycle and crash it, and even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo