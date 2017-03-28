Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 28, 2017

Crocker v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-058-17, 26 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from the Office of Administrative Hearings. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Although petitioner engaged in unacceptable personal conduct when she made ex parte contact with the judge who presided over the custody case of petitioner’s daughter’s boyfriend, respondent failed to consider the context ...

