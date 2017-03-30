Quantcast
Chapel Hill attorney granted stay of suspension

By: David Donovan March 30, 2017

Attorney: Michelle A. Hickerson Location: Chapel Hill Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Petition for a stay of suspension granted on March 20 Background: A litigant in a divorce proceeding subpoenaed Hickerson in an effort to establish that the litigant’s husband had committed infidelity. During the November 2012 deposition, Hickerson knowingly and purposefully made multiple false statements under ...

