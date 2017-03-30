Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Testimony Perpetuation – Rule 27 – Intellectual Property – Patent (access required)

Civil Practice – Testimony Perpetuation – Rule 27 – Intellectual Property – Patent (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 30, 2017

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. v. Polyzen, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-019-17, 7 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 5:17-mc-00006; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where petitioner expects objector to sue petitioner for patent infringement, and where a potential witness, who is expected to testify concerning his inventive contributions to objector’s patents, is elderly and in critical health condition, petitioner has met the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo