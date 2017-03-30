Quantcast
Constitutional questions from IC go to appeals court (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey March 30, 2017

The North Carolina Court of Appeals, not a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court, is the proper venue for constitutional challenges arising out of an Industrial Commission case to be considered, the state’s highest court ruled last month. The state Supreme Court ruled in In re Redmond that while the Industrial Commission acts as ...

