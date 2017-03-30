Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Here today, gone tomorrow (access required)

Here today, gone tomorrow (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz March 30, 2017

Devrie Burris scored a very short-lived victory at the North Carolina Court of Appeals, which mysteriously yanked an opinion granting him a new trial the day after it was published. Burris’ appellate attorney, Andrew Yu of Carrboro, said he had no idea why the court withrdew the March 21 opinion on March 22. “I don’t know what ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo