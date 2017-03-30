Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Laurinburg attorney reprimanded (access required)

Laurinburg attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 30, 2017

Attorney: Brandi B.J. Bullock Location: Laurinburg Bar membership: Member since 2013 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: In 2015, Bullock agreed to work for Brownstone, P.A., an out-of-state law firm not authorized to practice law in North Carolina. While working in this capacity, Bullock aided Brownstone in providing legal services to North Carolina residents, thereby assisting an entity ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo