By: David Donovan March 30, 2017

Attorney: Pamela Newell Location: Dallas, Texas Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: Newell’s law license was administratively suspended in February 2016 for failure to return her 2014 annual CLE report form and pay a late-filing fee, a non-compliance fee, or CLE attendance fees. In August 2016, while suspended from the practice of law, ...

