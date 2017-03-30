Quantcast
You can flee without driving, passenger learns (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 30, 2017

Despite the defendant’s being a passenger in the getaway car, a Wake County Superior Court judge did not err when she instructed the jury on flight, a unanimous North Carolina Court of Appeals panel has ruled. Breyon Bradford, appealing several convictions stemming from his role in a gas station shooting that injured two, argued that because ...

